  • US lawmakers warn that “more military spending is absolutely necessary” to ensure Pentagon’s readiness

15th April 2024 - 17:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The DoD’s FY2025 budget proposal reduced investments in the F-35 programme. (Photo: US Air Force)

The US Congress has raised concerns about how inflation rates and cuts in main acquisition programmes could affect the US military.

US Senators have said they have been deeply worried about the impacts of inflation rates and cuts in the Pentagon’s main acquisition programmes in FY2025. The situation could put the US in a risky military position as delayed R&D and development efforts could see the country fall behind China in the current great power competition.

During his testimony on the Committee on Armed Services on 9 April, Republican Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi) claimed that the US was “approaching a window of maximum danger” and “more military spending is absolutely necessary”.

“Despite this, our government is failing to modernise our defence capabilities to provide sufficient resources

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

