US lawmakers warn that “more military spending is absolutely necessary” to ensure Pentagon’s readiness

US Senators have said they have been deeply worried about the impacts of inflation rates and cuts in the Pentagon’s main acquisition programmes in FY2025. The situation could put the US in a risky military position as delayed R&D and development efforts could see the country fall behind China in the current great power competition.

During his testimony on the Committee on Armed Services on 9 April, Republican Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi) claimed that the US was “approaching a window of maximum danger” and “more military spending is absolutely necessary”.

“Despite this, our government is failing to modernise our defence capabilities to provide sufficient resources