US FY2024 funding package passes as China closes military capability gap

Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement and passed the US government FY2024 funding package. The bill came into law on 23 March 2024 enabling the US military to access funds of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) and progress with their main acquisition and development programmes.

Approved by the US Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in December 2023, the NDAA had been awaiting the entry into force of the 2024 Appropriations Act.

“The [FY2024 funding package] avoids a devastating year-long CR (continuing resolutions) that every single service chief told us would be a disaster for the Department of Defense (DoD),”