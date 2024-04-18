Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion

Swedish Saab’s 100% fully owned Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd. will expand its operations when it starts manufacturing the first Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired weapon system outside Sweden in the state of Haryana next year.

Groundbreaking was completed in early March 2024 on a four-acre facility in the state which borders New Delhi. The facility will produce weapons for the Indian military and export components to global users.

Carl-Gustaf legacy M2 and M3 variants, licence-produced in India, have been in service since 1976 with the Indian Army, Saab’s largest customer. The upgraded 6.6kg, 95cm-long M4 features updated sighting technology and advanced