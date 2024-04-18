Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion
Swedish Saab’s 100% fully owned Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd. will expand its operations when it starts manufacturing the first Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired weapon system outside Sweden in the state of Haryana next year.
Groundbreaking was completed in early March 2024 on a four-acre facility in the state which borders New Delhi. The facility will produce weapons for the Indian military and export components to global users.
Carl-Gustaf legacy M2 and M3 variants, licence-produced in India, have been in service since 1976 with the Indian Army, Saab’s largest customer. The upgraded 6.6kg, 95cm-long M4 features updated sighting technology and advanced
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Japan orders THeMIS UGVs
Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is a modular, multimission, hybrid UGV. The current fifth-generation model incorporates knowledge gained during tests in the US, Europe and the Middle East, as well as during field-deployment in Mali in the French-led Operation Barkhane.
-
GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has introduced the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (10x10), an enhanced version of its Piranha armoured vehicle series, featuring increased payload capacity and specialised configurations for diverse battlefield roles.
-
US deploys Mid-Range Capability missile defence system to the Philippines
Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile defence system has leveraged Lockheed Martin’s expertise with two in-service USN systems: the MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) and the Aegis Weapon System.
-
USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement
The US Marine Corps selected a team of UVision and Mistral to meet a requirement for Organic Precision Fires Mounted (OPF-M) loitering munition in 2021. It has now awarded contracts for the soldier carried light (OPF-L) version after the success of similar systems in Ukraine highlighted the potential for such weapons.
-
The Netherlands orders more GM200 compact tactical radars
The Ground Master 200 (GM200), a medium range tactical radar, is part of the Ground Master family architecture, which shares common hardware, software building blocks and interfaces. As a multi-mission radar, it can carry out air surveillance, air defence, CRAM and surface vessel detection.