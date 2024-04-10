To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Can the US overcome Russian and Chinese nuclear capabilities?

10th April 2024 - 15:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Minuteman III was first deployed in the 1960s. (Photo: USAF)

Washington’s ageing inventory and the pace Moscow and Beijing have been modernising their capabilities put in check the US Nuclear deterrence.

The current great power competition has been shedding light on the US’s ageing nuclear inventory and the pace the country has been planning its modernisation and replacement. It has also been raising questions about whether its weapons could overcome Chinese and Russian capabilities.

Washington’s current inventory was designed and built in the Cold War era. Even with the Pentagon conducting life extension programmes and investing several billions in the development and acquisition efforts, new advanced capabilities will be expected to enter service over the coming decades.

Moscow and Beijing, on the other hand, have been increasing and improving their nuclear

