  • NSPA signs new helmet system framework deal and agreement for C-UAS systems

23rd April 2024 - 10:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Under a NATO framework agreement, more than 125,000 Galvion Batlskin Caiman systems have been jointly ordered by NATO countries. (Photo: Galvion)

The Caiman helmet has been designed to be scalable for dynamic operations with mission-specific accessories and can incorporate electronics, communications headsets and other critical equipment.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has signed a framework agreement for Galvion’s Batlskin Caiman head systems and has made three new orders for systems along with signing a counter-small UAS (C-sUAS) procurement framework agreement.

The new orders, along with previous orders from Norway, Finland and Sweden, take the total number of helmet systems ordered by NATO countries to more than 125,000, with 10sof thousands more in the pipeline.

A contract for 80,000 Batlskin Caiman head system and accessories was signed in November last year for Special Operation Forces of Norway, Finland and Sweden under the first framework agreement with NSPA which

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

