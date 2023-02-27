To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US CENTCOM seeks industry partners to support Task Force 99

27th February 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

CENTCOM is seeking technologies that will accelerate the joint targeting cycle. (Photo: CENTCOM)

US Central Command (CENTCOM) wants to increase the use of cutting-edge and innovative capabilities to create multi-domain solutions

After establishing Task Force 99, US Central Command (CENTCOM) is now seeking industry partners to support its efforts to increase the use of cutting-edge and innovative capabilities in its area of responsibility.

CENTCOM is interested in multi-domain solutions that can increase situational awareness and accelerate the joint targeting cycle while providing cyber security. These may include new defence systems as well as commercial off-the-shelf technologies that can be used for military purposes.

These capacities will support Task Force 99 in building longer-term requirements for future procurement.

Speaking in a recent webinar conducted by the Air Force Association (AFA), Lt Gen Alexus

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

