To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army selects L3Harris for Common Data Link sustainment

26th September 2022 - 10:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Conceptual image of Common Data Link architecture. (Image: BAE Systems)

L3Harris is to maintain the backbone secure communications protocol for the US armed forces and intelligence services.

Sole bidder L3Harris Technologies has received a ten-year contract worth $886.53 million from the US Army to sustain the Common Data Link (CDL) secure communications programme.

‘Work locations and funding will be determined with each order,’ the DoD announced on 23 September, with an estimated completion date of 22 September 2032.

Established by the DoD in 1991 as the jamming-resistant backbone protocol for SIGINT and imagery intelligence, CDL is used by the DoD and US intelligence community for wideband real-time downlink secure transmission in the Ku-band of sensor data (from EO, IR and synthetic aperture payloads, for instance) and real-time uplink control of sensor payloads.

Related Articles

Thales and L3Harris battle for SINCGARS modernisation orders

US Army to receive new single-channel combat radios

Concerns remain around US Army IVAS programme

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us