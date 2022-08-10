Concerns remain around US Army IVAS programme
The US Senate Appropriations Committee is seeking $850 billion in defence spending, nearly an extra $100 billion on top of the White House’s latest request.
Committee chairman Pat Leahy said the increase is justified due to the large inflation since the Pentagon released its defence budget request in late March.
Leahy's fellow Democratic Party senator Jon Tester said in a statement at the end of July: ‘This legislation will keep America safe by giving our troops a well-earned pay raise, ensuring our servicemen and women are well-trained and well-equipped with the most up-to-date technology and shifting resources toward programs that’ll maintain
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Navy receives first AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pods
The US Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod will soon move toward operational testing.
-
Belgians renew SeeTrack v4 licence
Belgians continue to use SeeTrack v4 tool to support a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles and the Belgian-Dutch naval mine warfare school.
-
IAI unveils STAR-X 3D radar for Offshore Patrol Vessels
A new AESA radar from Israel Aerospace Industries is designed to equip offshore patrol vessels.
-
US Navy orders more Technology Insertion 16 hardware
DRS Laurel will provide more consoles, displays and peripherals to modernise USN surface vessel combat systems.
-
Lockheed Martin to add new F-35 Mission Data Load production line at ACURL
A new Mission Data Load production line for the F-35 at the Australia, Canada and UK Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL) will support Australian and UK sovereign reprogramming capabilities.