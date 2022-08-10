Concerns remain around US Army IVAS programme

The US Senate Appropriations Committee is seeking $850 billion in defence spending, nearly an extra $100 billion on top of the White House’s latest request.

Committee chairman Pat Leahy said the increase is justified due to the large inflation since the Pentagon released its defence budget request in late March.

Leahy's fellow Democratic Party senator Jon Tester said in a statement at the end of July: ‘This legislation will keep America safe by giving our troops a well-earned pay raise, ensuring our servicemen and women are well-trained and well-equipped with the most up-to-date technology and shifting resources toward programs that’ll maintain