To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Concerns remain around US Army IVAS programme

10th August 2022 - 09:01 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The IVAS deal could still be worth nearly $22 billion over ten years (Photo: US Dod)

While the Senate Appropriations Committee remains committed to IVAS, it proposed cuts to some of its funding while solidifying its U-turn on the Enhanced Night Vision Google-Binocular.

The US Senate Appropriations Committee is seeking $850 billion in defence spending, nearly an extra $100 billion on top of the White House’s latest request.  

Committee chairman Pat Leahy said the increase is justified due to the large inflation since the Pentagon released its defence budget request in late March.

Leahy's fellow Democratic Party senator Jon Tester  said in a statement at the end of July: ‘This legislation will keep America safe by giving our troops a well-earned pay raise, ensuring our servicemen and women are well-trained and well-equipped with the most up-to-date technology and shifting resources toward programs that’ll maintain

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us