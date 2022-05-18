US Army to receive new single-channel combat radios

Thales will provide its AN/PRC-148C Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) to the US Army under the Combat Net Radio (CNR) programme.

‘The flexible, software-defined and secure CNR will empower the US Army to seamlessly replace the legacy R/T1523 fleet of radios,’ Thales noted in a 16 May statement. ‘It will continue to be compatible with the existing SINCGARS [Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System] waveform but allow the Army to add new waveforms and enhanced capabilities to address evolving requirements.’

IDIQ contracts totalling up to $6.1 billion for CNR were awarded on 25 March for Thales and L3Harris, with initial orders worth $18.2 million and $20.6 million respectively.

There is a five-year baseline ordering period with options for a further five years. First tests are scheduled for 2024.

The CNR contract follows delivery orders the US Army placed in October 2021 for the Thales two-channel AN/PRC-148D Leader Radio and the new single-channel AN/PRC-170 Javelin Radio.

‘Both radios deliver portable voice and data communication to warfighters under the most extreme battlefield conditions,’ Thales stated.