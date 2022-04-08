Ukraine receives triple arms transfer boost

The government of Slovakia has delivered its sole S-300PMU1 SAM battery and associated equipment to Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed the news in a Twitter post on 8 April.

Video footage, filmed a few days before the announcement, showed a rail shipment of four S-300 launchers and 45 5V55R missiles (with a range of up to 150km), as well as two 5T58-2 missile transporters, a 5P85DU transporter erector launcher and two 40V6M mobile masts for the 76N6 Clam Shell low-altitude 3D air defence radar with a range of 300km.

While emphasising that it is not intervening directly in the conflict, the Slovak MoD noted in a statement that the S-300 shipment 'comes in reaction to the request of Ukraine for assistance in its exercise of self-defence in line with the Article 51 of the UN Charter as a direct consequence of an armed aggression by Russia'.

Slovakia already operates three Patriot air defence batteries. A fourth will arrive in Slovakia 'within the next week and will be deployed on the territory of the Slovak Republic as long as necessary', the MoD added.

Also on 8 April, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana announced that Poland is transferring an undisclosed number of T-72M/M1 MBTs to Ukraine, although no timeframe was given.

Poland officially signed a deal to acquire 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs on 5 April as a partial replacement for its fleet of 450 or so T-72s.

Additionally, Ukraine will receive Mastiff 6x6 armoured patrol vehicles from the UK, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Channel 4 News on 8 April.