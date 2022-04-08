Ukraine receives triple arms transfer boost

Small skirmishes pose perfect opportunity for Switchblade success in Ukraine
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The government of Slovakia has delivered its sole S-300PMU1 SAM battery and associated equipment to Ukraine.
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed the news in a Twitter post on 8 April.
Video footage, filmed a few days before the announcement, showed a rail shipment of four S-300 launchers and 45 5V55R missiles (with a range of up to 150km), as well as two 5T58-2 missile transporters, a 5P85DU transporter erector launcher and two 40V6M mobile masts for the 76N6 Clam Shell low-altitude 3D air defence radar with a range of 300km.
While emphasising that it is not intervening directly in the conflict, the Slovak MoD noted in a statement that the S-300 shipment 'comes in reaction to the request of Ukraine for assistance in its exercise of self-defence in line with the Article 51 of the UN Charter as a direct consequence of an armed aggression by Russia'.
Slovakia already operates three Patriot air defence batteries. A fourth will arrive in Slovakia 'within the next week and will be deployed on the territory of the Slovak Republic as long as necessary', the MoD added.
Also on 8 April, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana announced that Poland is transferring an undisclosed number of T-72M/M1 MBTs to Ukraine, although no timeframe was given.
Poland officially signed a deal to acquire 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs on 5 April as a partial replacement for its fleet of 450 or so T-72s.
Additionally, Ukraine will receive Mastiff 6x6 armoured patrol vehicles from the UK, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Channel 4 News on 8 April.
