Poland signs for Abrams

Boxer ARM trials underline recovery capability
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.
Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak on 5 April officially signed a PLN25.3 billion ($6 billion) procurement contract for 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs plus N/VLQ-12 CREW Duke counter-IED systems; 26 M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicles; 17 M1110 joint assault bridges; and 276 M2 50cal and 500 M240C 7.62mmm machine guns.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin later in 2022.
Blaszczak noted in a statement on Twitter that the M1A2 SEPv3 deal began in July 2021, adding: ‘Today we are finalising this process, [and] the contract has been signed.’
The new MBTs will partially replace the 400 or so T-72M/M1s in Polish service. Given reports (in the New York Times, for instance) that the US is brokering the transfer of T-72s and other Soviet-era materiel from NATO allies to Ukraine to aid its resistance against the Russian invasion, it is not inconceivable the older Polish tanks will be donated to Kyiv.
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.
The Slovak MoD is progressing with the BOV programme and expects to have all 76 vehicles in service with its heavy mechanised brigade by 2026. The Patria 8x8 platforms will be equipped with a Turra-30 turret and a 30mm cannon.
Money continues to cause problems for modernisation of the Malaysian Army, including replacement wheeled AFVs.
Estonia has concluded a market survey for new 4x4 and 6x6 platforms and is seeking suppliers able to deliver new vehicles by the end of 2024.
Rheinmetall is to supply vast quantities of ammunition for Hungarian MBTs, IFVs and artillery systems.
Saab plans to hold live firing demonstrations soon of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence System.