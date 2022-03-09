UK weighs up supplying Starstreak anti-air missiles to Ukraine

Speaking in Parliament on 9 March, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealed the MoD is considering supplying Ukraine with the Starstreak High-Velocity Missile (HVM) to bolster Ukrainian air defence capabilities.

Wallace told MPs: 'In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles.

'We believe this system will remain within the definition of defence weapons but will allow the upgrading force to better defend their skies.'

According to data from the manufacturer Thales, Starstreak HVM can travel at speeds of Mach 3+ and has an operational range beyond 7,000m.

Starstreak entered British Army service in 1997, replacing the Thales Javelin MANPADS, and it can be fired from a portable single-round launcher, a three-round Lightweight Multiple Launcher (LML) or the Stormer Self-Propelled HVM launch vehicle.

Ukraine has already received FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS from friendly countries to strengthen its defence against aerial threats.

Ukrainian personnel would need to be trained in the operation of Starstreak, as its Semi-Automatic Command to Line Of Sight (SACLOS) missile makes it more complex to fire and operate than Stinger. For example, the firer must track the target until impact.

Stinger uses an IR/UV seeker so that once an operator has locked on and the weapon fired, the missile does the work.

While more complex, it would not be a stretch for Ukrainian forces to adapt to use Starstreak.

News of the potential anti-air missile supply came as Wallace confirmed the UK had so far delivered a total of 3,615 Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons (NLAW) to Ukraine.

The UK is also planning to deliver a small consignment of Javelin ATGMs.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the UK held a pre-war stock of around 14,000 NLAW. This would mean the UK has donated around 25% of its total NLAW supply to Ukraine.

According to the MoD, Russia has been unable to achieve air superiority over Ukraine, with Kyiv's air defence forces credited with downing a number of Russian jets and helicopters.

As of 6 March, Russian casualties, according to Ukrainian figures, include some 285 tanks, 985 AFVs, 44 aircraft, 48 helicopters and as many as 11,000 personnel.

Wallace stressed the claimed figures from Ukraine had not been verified by UK Defence Intelligence or other means.

In its support of Ukraine, the UK has also supplied the country with body armour, helmets, boots, ear defenders, ration packs, range finders, and communications equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been vocal in his requests for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine; however, the alliance has been unwilling to meet this request fearing it would result in direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

Options have been mooted to reinforce Ukraine's Air Force through the supply of NATO member stocks of aircraft such as the MiG-29; however, attempts to do so have stalled.