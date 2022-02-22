UK MoD Equipment Plan is affordable, but watchdog warns of risks

The MoD has released its 2021-2031 ten-year Equipment Plan, the first to be deemed affordable in many years; even so, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned once again of risks to affordability.

According to the Equipment Plan, the MoD plans to spend £238 billion (about $323 billion) throughout 2021-2031, a record £48 billion increase from the £190 billion previously detailed in the 2020-2030 Equipment Plan.

By April 2021, the MoD assessed the Equipment Plan to have £4.3 billion worth of headroom over the next decade compared to a £7.3 billion black hole in the previous year’s plan.

Commenting on the report, the