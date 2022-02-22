UK MoD Equipment Plan is affordable, but watchdog warns of risks

Irish government dedicates €2.4 million to new brain trust
Irish Ministers Simon Harris and Simon Coveney have announced ten research teams have been shortlisted for the defence innovation competition.
The MoD has released its 2021-2031 ten-year Equipment Plan, the first to be deemed affordable in many years; even so, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned once again of risks to affordability.
According to the Equipment Plan, the MoD plans to spend £238 billion (about $323 billion) throughout 2021-2031, a record £48 billion increase from the £190 billion previously detailed in the 2020-2030 Equipment Plan.
By April 2021, the MoD assessed the Equipment Plan to have £4.3 billion worth of headroom over the next decade compared to a £7.3 billion black hole in the previous year’s plan.
Commenting on the report, the
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Irish Ministers Simon Harris and Simon Coveney have announced ten research teams have been shortlisted for the defence innovation competition.
The latest UK action plan for better engagement with SMEs appears to be an attempt to build better relationships between the MoD, prime contractors and the defence supply chain — but how will theory translate into practice?
A400M missions over recent months included COVID-19 and HADR responses, and the evacuation effort from Afghanistan.
Taiwan is under severe threat from Chinese military action. What are some out-of-the-box measures that Taiwan and friends could take?
IAI expands on multi-layered approach to integrated air defence using Barak MX missile family, hinting at smart launcher function for better target acquisition; downplays reports of Moroccan acquisition.
Team Leidos is to produce £272 million in efficiencies under the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme.