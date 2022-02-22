UK funds additional F-35 squadron but doubts persist over future fleet total

NZ leads the pack with NH90 availability rates
Many countries are dissatisfied with their NH90 helicopters, but New Zealand seems to have found a recipe for success.
The UK MoD has put £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) toward purchasing additional F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter jets as part of its new ten-year Equipment Plan.
Funding for this second tranche of aircraft will be made available from 2027-2028, following delivery in 2025 of all 48 units already on order from Lockheed Martin.
Although the plan does not mention the exact number of aircraft to be newly acquired, rough estimates suggest that 12-16 platforms could be ordered or at least another squadron added.
Using FY2022 F-35B figures from the USMC as a guide, the fifth-generation jet has a flyaway
The hybrid model is the latest in the Skylark small tactical UAS family and manufacturer Elbit Systems has already received a contract for delivery.
Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous USAF weapon systems.
Dynetics has been selected for the ACE programme, which aims to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility.
As European militaries look to the future of close air support (CAS) for ground forces, light attack aircraft could prove a low-cost, versatile option, according to industry experts.
European air forces are showing an increased interest in Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano for long-endurance, low-intensity conflicts and training.