UK funds additional F-35 squadron but doubts persist over future fleet total

The UK MoD has put £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) toward purchasing additional F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter jets as part of its new ten-year Equipment Plan.

Funding for this second tranche of aircraft will be made available from 2027-2028, following delivery in 2025 of all 48 units already on order from Lockheed Martin.

Although the plan does not mention the exact number of aircraft to be newly acquired, rough estimates suggest that 12-16 platforms could be ordered or at least another squadron added.

Using FY2022 F-35B figures from the USMC as a guide, the fifth-generation jet has a flyaway