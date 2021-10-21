UK reportedly discusses Brimstone sale to Ukraine

The UK MoD is reportedly in discussions to sell the MBDA maritime Brimstone missiles to Ukraine for use by the country's navy, according to The Times newspaper.

The UK has already signed several agreements to help strengthen Ukrainian military capabilities.

In August, Shephard reported on the signing of tripartite Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) in Odessa by the Ukrainian MoD, the UK government and Babcock

Under the deal, the UK is supplying Ukraine with two Sandown-class minehunters, and Babcock would build eight missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy.

At the time, it was publicly announced that MBDA will support …