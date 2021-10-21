UK reportedly discusses Brimstone sale to Ukraine

Elbit subsidiary divests Ashot
Israeli private equity firm buys manufacturer of aero engine and drivetrain components.
The UK MoD is reportedly in discussions to sell the MBDA maritime Brimstone missiles to Ukraine for use by the country's navy, according to The Times newspaper.
The UK has already signed several agreements to help strengthen Ukrainian military capabilities.
In August, Shephard reported on the signing of tripartite Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) in Odessa by the Ukrainian MoD, the UK government and Babcock
Under the deal, the UK is supplying Ukraine with two Sandown-class minehunters, and Babcock would build eight missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy.
At the time, it was publicly announced that MBDA will support …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Israeli private equity firm buys manufacturer of aero engine and drivetrain components.
Rohde & Schwarz has extended its popular Spectrum Rider FPH family with new models.
The immediate diplomatic heat may have cooled but does AUKUS put the EU further down the road towards collective defence that is independent of NATO?
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.