Turkish technologies make debut at EFES 2022
The EFES 2022 multinational amphibious exercise in the Aegean Sea, led by the Turkish Armed Forces but also involving 36 other countries, was notable for several firsts.
AH-1W SuperCobra helicopters, which were recently added to the Turkish Naval Forces inventory and will be deployed aboard the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, provided fire support to landing units in the exercise.
In addition, the Kaideye Monteli Cirit (KMC) pedestal-mounted weapon system for the Turkish Armed Forces was seen, featuring a Roketsan Cirit laser-guided missile launcher on an FNSS Kaplan-10 tracked armoured vehicle chassis.
KMC entered service in February 2022. It can
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Raytheon subsidiary showcases inter-satellite communication
Raytheon’s subsidiary, SEAKR Engineering, has demonstrated the ability for data transfer between two satellites in orbit.
-
Germany to buy additional P-8 maritime patrol aircraft
Germany will acquire more P-8A maritime patrol aircraft beyond the five already on order.
-
Bittium conducts further software development for TAC WIN in Finland
Bittium will continue to enhance waveform and radio platform software in the TAC WIN broadband IP connectivity system.
-
Embraer aims to build up local MRO capability in Hungary
Plans to qualify Aeroplex as an Embraer Authorized Service Center in Hungary reflect how the Brazilian company aims to establish new partnerships in select markets with local industry collaboration.