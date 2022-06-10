Turkish technologies make debut at EFES 2022

The EFES 2022 multinational amphibious exercise in the Aegean Sea, led by the Turkish Armed Forces but also involving 36 other countries, was notable for several firsts.

AH-1W SuperCobra helicopters, which were recently added to the Turkish Naval Forces inventory and will be deployed aboard the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, provided fire support to landing units in the exercise.

In addition, the Kaideye Monteli Cirit (KMC) pedestal-mounted weapon system for the Turkish Armed Forces was seen, featuring a Roketsan Cirit laser-guided missile launcher on an FNSS Kaplan-10 tracked armoured vehicle chassis.

KMC entered service in February 2022. It can