Turkish technologies make debut at EFES 2022

10th June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

A KMC pedestal-mounted rocket launcher on the Kaplan-10 chassis. (Photo: Roketsan)

The recently concluded EFES 2022 multinational exercise showcased a number of new and recently developed Turkish defence technologies.

The EFES 2022 multinational amphibious exercise in the Aegean Sea, led by the Turkish Armed Forces but also involving 36 other countries, was notable for several firsts.

AH-1W SuperCobra helicopters, which were recently added to the Turkish Naval Forces inventory and will be deployed aboard the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, provided fire support to landing units in the exercise.

In addition, the Kaideye Monteli Cirit (KMC) pedestal-mounted weapon system for the Turkish Armed Forces was seen, featuring a Roketsan Cirit laser-guided missile launcher on an FNSS Kaplan-10 tracked armoured vehicle chassis.

KMC entered service in February 2022. It can

