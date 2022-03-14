To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anadolu embarks on landmark harbour trials

14th March 2022 - 16:34 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

LHD Anadolu at the Sedef shipyard in Istanbul. (Photo: Cem Devrim Yaylali)

The Turkish Naval Forces expect to commission the amphibious assault ship Anadolu by the end of 2022.

The multifunctional amphibious assault ship LHD Anadolu sailed for the first time under her own power on 7 March to commence harbour acceptance tests. Three days previously, the Turkish flag was officially hoisted on board.

Anadolu left the Sedef shipyard for the first time on 27 February, when a pair of tugs pulled the assault ship-cum-STOVL aircraft carrier away from the jetty to an anchorage area approximately 2.5nmi away. The ship was pulled back to the shipyard after 4h. According to Sedef, this was part of the initial acceptance tests phase for Anadolu.

Reaching harbour acceptance tests was something

