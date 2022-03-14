Anadolu embarks on landmark harbour trials

European Patrol Corvette contract could be signed in 2025
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.
The multifunctional amphibious assault ship LHD Anadolu sailed for the first time under her own power on 7 March to commence harbour acceptance tests. Three days previously, the Turkish flag was officially hoisted on board.
Anadolu left the Sedef shipyard for the first time on 27 February, when a pair of tugs pulled the assault ship-cum-STOVL aircraft carrier away from the jetty to an anchorage area approximately 2.5nmi away. The ship was pulled back to the shipyard after 4h. According to Sedef, this was part of the initial acceptance tests phase for Anadolu.
Reaching harbour acceptance tests was something
Croatia orders new coastal patrol vessels for use by law enforcement for littoral operations and SAR purposes.
L3Harris will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for nine USN ship classes.
Fort Lauderdale is the penultimate Flight I San Antonio-class LPDs.
Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.