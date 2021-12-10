To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey changes tack on choice of helicopter for Anadolu

10th December 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

AH-1W SuperCobra. (Photo: Turkish Armed Forces)

Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.

Turkish Land Forces Command expects to hand over ten AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters to the Turkish Naval Forces in 2022 for deployment aboard the future Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

Following the induction of these helicopters, the Turkish Naval Forces will be able to use attack helicopters for the first time.

Speaking in mid-November 2021 during a naval systems seminar in Ankara, RAdm Alper Yeniel, head of Turkish Naval Air Command, confirmed that ‘the AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters currently in the inventory of the Army Aviation Command will be transferred to the Naval Air Command …

