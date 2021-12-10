Turkey changes tack on choice of helicopter for Anadolu

Norway launches coast guard helicopter market survey
Question marks around NH90 capabilities are behind a move by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to open dialogue with industry on potential supply of new coast guard helicopters.
Turkish Land Forces Command expects to hand over ten AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters to the Turkish Naval Forces in 2022 for deployment aboard the future Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.
Following the induction of these helicopters, the Turkish Naval Forces will be able to use attack helicopters for the first time.
Speaking in mid-November 2021 during a naval systems seminar in Ankara, RAdm Alper Yeniel, head of Turkish Naval Air Command, confirmed that ‘the AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters currently in the inventory of the Army Aviation Command will be transferred to the Naval Air Command …
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.
A government-to-government deal for multirole helicopters between Austria and Italy marks a milestone in cooperation between the two countries.
Boeing is to provide six remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks to USSOCOM.
The Brazilian Navy already operates the H225M (as the UH-15 Super Cougar) but it has just received its first naval combat-ready variant.
Airbus says that technical problems with Kuwait-bound H225Ms, identified in early 2020, have been overcome.