Sweden orders two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has announced an order for two Saab GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft with an estimated value of SEK7.3 billion ($710 million).

Deliveries are expected to take place in 2027 and the contract includes an option for Sweden to buy an additional two aircraft.

The new GlobalEyes — replacing Saab 340 AEW aircraft — are to be designated S106 when in service and adapted for 'Swedish defence tasks and international cooperation', FMV noted in a 30 June statement.

The United Arab Emirates is the only current operator of GlobalEye (with three delivered and two more on order) but Sweden affirmed its intent to acquire the aircraft in October 2021 with a formal request from the Swedish Armed Forces.

'GlobalEye features the Erieye Extended Range radar, which has a range of more than 550 kilometres, as well as a suite of advanced sensors and a command and control system integrated into the Global 6000 aircraft,' Saab noted on 30 June.

'GlobalEye provides a strong early warning and control capability over air, sea and land, and can provide real-time information to units in the Air Force, Army and Navy. This enables situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.'

The GlobalEye order was revealed two days after the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed a trilateral memorandum that opens the way for the two Scandinavian countries to join NATO.