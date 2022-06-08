Turkish stance on expansion raises thorny issues for NATO (Opinion)

In a matter of weeks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the unintended achievement of accelerating progress on international security cooperation.

After decades of discussion, debate and gentle overtures which seemed unlikely to result in near-term change, Finland and Sweden have abandoned their previous policy positions and applied to join NATO.

This move has come as a delight to the alliance as it is keen to reduce the risks it faces in Scandinavia, but it also enraged Russia. It has the potential too to cause wider debate, and dissension that could yet be problematic for the long-term future