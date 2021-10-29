Swedish government authorises GlobalEye purchase

The GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft features an extended-range radar and other integrated sensors. (Photo: Saab)

Sweden is replacing its Saab 340s with GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.

The Swedish government on 28 October officially announced it will procure two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from Saab to replace a pair of Saab 340 AEW platforms.

On 1 October, the Swedish Armed Forces formally requested that the government buy GlobalEye. No cost details were given, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a price tag of about SEK2.2 billion ($254 million).

GlobalEye is based on the Bombardier Global 6000 jet aircraft with Saab technologies such as the Erieye Extended Range radar mounted on top of the fuselage, as well as a number of other integrated sensors that can send data to Swedish Air Force, Army and Navy units.

Additional use cases for GlobalEye include HADR.