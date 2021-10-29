Swedish government authorises GlobalEye purchase

Boeing and USN to negotiate NGJ-MB integration contract extension
As tests continue on the Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.
The Swedish government on 28 October officially announced it will procure two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from Saab to replace a pair of Saab 340 AEW platforms.
On 1 October, the Swedish Armed Forces formally requested that the government buy GlobalEye. No cost details were given, although Shephard Defence Insight estimates a price tag of about SEK2.2 billion ($254 million).
GlobalEye is based on the Bombardier Global 6000 jet aircraft with Saab technologies such as the Erieye Extended Range radar mounted on top of the fuselage, as well as a number of other integrated sensors that can send data to Swedish Air Force, Army and Navy units.
Additional use cases for GlobalEye include HADR.
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.