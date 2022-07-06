To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Something’s got to give (Opinion)

6th July 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by The Clarence in London

RSS

The RAF is retiring its C-130J Super Hercules fleet in 2023. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

UK defence policy lacks coherence as the gap between rhetoric and reality remains as wide as ever, while the government remains focused on self-preservation instead of giving clear direction.

The war in Ukraine has thrown up challenges and deep questions for NATO militaries around their role, relevance and future strategic direction.

For some nations, the latest example of Russian aggression was a wake-up call, resulting in sharply rising defence budgets, and aspirations to increase capability and personnel. For others, it is too soon to tell whether they will restructure and reform or keep on the same course.

The UK finds itself in the latter camp.

Despite taking a leading and highly visible role in confronting Russia and supporting Ukraine, including extensive political and military assistance, the UK has yet

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us