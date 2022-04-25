Will time and politics dilute NATO spending pledges? (Opinion)

Read the latest Night Vision and Optics Handbook
The Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21 has become well established as an invaluable and useful guide to equipment for military, parapublic and civil users around the world.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a significant boost in European defence budgets. Across the continent, both NATO and non-NATO members have announced significant increases in military spending totalling some $133 billion as a response to Russian aggression.
However, it remains to be seen whether these announcements will quickly make a material difference.
Although the sums committed are significant, with Germany, for instance, deciding to spend about €100 billion ($111.69 billion) extra over the next few years, it is far from clear whether the capacity exists to spend this money in a meaningful way, or if it will be
Thales signed a new strategic partnership with Indonesian firm PT Len Industri to explore joint development of C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and naval combat management systems.
DARPA continues to explore the potential of uncrewed platforms across the air, land and sea domains — although industry, academia and government agree that challenges must still be overcome.
Saudi Arabia is on its way to localizing 50% of military, defense and security expenditure by 2030 following the inaugural World Defense Show.
South Korea's missile and space sectors are going great guns, with the country's first solid-fuelled space vehicle launch occurring at the end of March.
AOC Europe 2022 is returning in 10-12 May at Parc des Expositions, Montpellier in France to reunite the European electronic warfare community under one roof.