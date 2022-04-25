Will time and politics dilute NATO spending pledges? (Opinion)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a significant boost in European defence budgets. Across the continent, both NATO and non-NATO members have announced significant increases in military spending totalling some $133 billion as a response to Russian aggression.

However, it remains to be seen whether these announcements will quickly make a material difference.

Although the sums committed are significant, with Germany, for instance, deciding to spend about €100 billion ($111.69 billion) extra over the next few years, it is far from clear whether the capacity exists to spend this money in a meaningful way, or if it will be