Slovenia seeks new defence capacities

Slovenia is paving its way to improve the equipment of its armed forces and intends to acquire new defence capabilities in the next few years.

Cyber and dual-use capacities, air defence systems, helicopters, a medium-range tactical transport aircraft and armoured vehicles are among the main priorities.

The country also plans to invest in cutting-edge capabilities and operate artificial intelligence (AI) systems, modern sensors and uncrewed air and ground platforms both for combat and logistic support roles.

The procurement plan was included in the draft resolution of the long-term programme for the development and equipping of the Slovenian Armed Forces up