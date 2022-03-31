To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leonardo seals C-27J deal for Slovenia

31st March 2022 - 12:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Slovenia is receiving a single C-27J Spartan aircraft. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.

Leonardo announced on 31 March that it has signed a contract with the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate to supply the Slovenian MoD with one C-27J Spartan aircraft.

The value of the work (in line with a November 2021 government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia) was not disclosed, but Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $70 million for the C-27J.

The deal also includes equipment for casevac and medevac operations, training services and integrated logistic support for two years.

Other operators of the C-27J include Italy, Kenya and the US.      

The aircraft is 22.7m long with a 28.7m wingspan, a height of 9.65m and an MTOW of 31,750kg. It has a maximum range of 4,950km.

