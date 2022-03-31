Leonardo seals C-27J deal for Slovenia

India looks to add to its depleting Su-30 fleet
India claims the war in Ukraine will not adversely impact its Su-30MKI, a backbone fighter, but that remains to be seen.
Leonardo announced on 31 March that it has signed a contract with the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate to supply the Slovenian MoD with one C-27J Spartan aircraft.
The value of the work (in line with a November 2021 government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia) was not disclosed, but Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $70 million for the C-27J.
The deal also includes equipment for casevac and medevac operations, training services and integrated logistic support for two years.
Other operators of the C-27J include Italy, Kenya and the US.
The aircraft is 22.7m long with a 28.7m wingspan, a height of 9.65m and an MTOW of 31,750kg. It has a maximum range of 4,950km.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
Even if it is unsuccessful in bids for MALE UAV and light combat/trainer aircraft programmes, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) executives confirmed to Shephard that the company aims to build ‘long-term relationships’ in Malaysia.
Malaysia's constrained finances are hindering new helicopter procurements, but one Malaysian-based company is hoping to get involved.
Ismail Demir, head of Turkish defence procurement agency SSB, said Rolls-Royce is involved in helping to develop the engine to power the TF-X future fighter aircraft.
Airbus has used the DSA 2022 exhibition in Malaysia to promote the merits of its C295 maritime patrol aircraft.