Leonardo seals C-27J deal for Slovenia

Leonardo announced on 31 March that it has signed a contract with the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate to supply the Slovenian MoD with one C-27J Spartan aircraft.

The value of the work (in line with a November 2021 government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia) was not disclosed, but Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $70 million for the C-27J.

The deal also includes equipment for casevac and medevac operations, training services and integrated logistic support for two years.

Other operators of the C-27J include Italy, Kenya and the US.

The aircraft is 22.7m long with a 28.7m wingspan, a height of 9.65m and an MTOW of 31,750kg. It has a maximum range of 4,950km.