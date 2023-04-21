Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has all handed over all 13 announced MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. After four aircraft were flown in by Ukrainian pilots in March, the remaining nine have now successfully delivered, it was announced on Monday.
'This transfer was carried out by land with the greatest possible security in mind,' Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad noted.
Slovakia originally took delivery of 14 MiG-29s from Russia between 1993 and 1996.
Related Articles
Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days
Slovakia to get US attack helicopters after donating jets to Ukraine
Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine
Slovak forces have also received another Leopard 2A4 tank in Germany in accordance with the planned delivery schedule. This is the second MBT of a donation of 15 by Berlin under the 'Ringtausch' scheme to replace 30 decommissioned BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles supplied to Ukraine.
The other 13 tanks will be delivered at regular intervals until the end of the year. The equipment is undergoing comprehensive overhaul by Rheinmetall Landsysteme before being handed over.
The first of the delivered tanks has already passed tests to verify tactical and technical parameters at the Military Technical and Testing Institute in Záhorie.
Slovak crews will be trained by members of the Bundeswehr at Lešť training centre this summer.
More from Defence Notes
-
North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.
-
Why the US cannot overcome Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons
As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.
-
What has the US learned from the Ukraine war about missile defence?
After analysing the conflict, the Pentagon intends to upgrade systems and accelerate both acquisition of new sensors and technologies and their integration with its equipment in addition to improving the procurement process.
-
India makes multiple orders, with an emphasis on indigenous production
India awards multiple contracts for desperately needed equipment for all three armed services.
-
China cannot bring peace in Ukraine, Monsieur Macron! (Opinion)
The French president has dangerously aligned himself with Chinese talking points, and seems willing to leave Taiwan to its own fate, according to his recent visit to China.