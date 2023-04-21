Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks

Slovakia has all handed over all 13 announced MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. After four aircraft were flown in by Ukrainian pilots in March, the remaining nine have now successfully delivered, it was announced on Monday.

'This transfer was carried out by land with the greatest possible security in mind,' Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad noted.

Slovakia originally took delivery of 14 MiG-29s from Russia between 1993 and 1996.

Related Articles

Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days

Slovakia to get US attack helicopters after donating jets to Ukraine

Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine

Slovak forces have also received another Leopard 2A4 tank in Germany in accordance with the planned delivery schedule. This is the second MBT of a donation of 15 by Berlin under the 'Ringtausch' scheme to replace 30 decommissioned BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles supplied to Ukraine.

The other 13 tanks will be delivered at regular intervals until the end of the year. The equipment is undergoing comprehensive overhaul by Rheinmetall Landsysteme before being handed over.

The first of the delivered tanks has already passed tests to verify tactical and technical parameters at the Military Technical and Testing Institute in Záhorie.

Slovak crews will be trained by members of the Bundeswehr at Lešť training centre this summer.