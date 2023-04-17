Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine
The tanks are being refurbished by FFG as part of an effort to supply Ukraine with at least two battalions of Leopard 1s in the coming months.
According to the Danish MoD, the first renovated vehicles will be ready for Ukrainian training in the coming weeks.
In February, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark partnered to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.
Ukraine will also receive spare parts and ammunition for the vehicles as part of the support effort.
The Leopard 1 was first developed from 1956-65 to meet the requirement of the West German Army for a new tank to replace the US-supplied M47s and M48s then in service.
The Leopard 1s are among a wide variety of tanks being supplied to Ukraine by its partners, including Challenger 2s from the UK, M1A1 Abrams from the US, and Leopard 2s from across Europe.
More from Land Warfare
-
DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase
The agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER robotic vehicle autonomy experiment and will select partners for phase 2 in the coming weeks.
-
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.
-
Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
Greece is the latest NATO member to acquire Spike antitank missiles from Israeli manufacturer Rafael, under a government-to-government agreement.
-
US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats
Morocco's ambitions to strengthen border security and the capability to detect and neutralise potential threats could soon come to fruition with a $524 million HIMARS, missile and guided rocket purchase from the US.
-
Switzerland expands 120mm mortar buy to 48 with follow-on order
Switzerland has committed to acquire an addtional batch of 120mm mortar systems based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems Piranha IV 8x8 armoured vehicle