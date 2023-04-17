Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine

The tanks are being refurbished by FFG as part of an effort to supply Ukraine with at least two battalions of Leopard 1s in the coming months.

According to the Danish MoD, the first renovated vehicles will be ready for Ukrainian training in the coming weeks.

In February, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark partnered to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine will also receive spare parts and ammunition for the vehicles as part of the support effort.

The Leopard 1 was first developed from 1956-65 to meet the requirement of the West German Army for a new tank to replace the US-supplied M47s and M48s then in service.

The Leopard 1s are among a wide variety of tanks being supplied to Ukraine by its partners, including Challenger 2s from the UK, M1A1 Abrams from the US, and Leopard 2s from across Europe.