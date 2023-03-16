Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days
Poland will hand over four MiG-29 air superiority fighters to Ukraine in ‘full working order', President Andrzej Duda said on 16 March during a press briefing.
He added that the rest of the country’s MiG-29s are being serviced and will be available to Ukraine in the future.
Duda said the Polish Air Force would replace the jets it gives to Kyiv with KAI-made FA-50 jets and Lockheed Martin F-35s.
‘Our security will not suffer,’ said government spokesman Piotr Muller. ‘We will keep the Russian front from our borders at all times.’
This will mark Poland as the first NATO member
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Bell delivers first 505 helicopters to Bahrain
Bahrain already operates other Bell helicopter models and has now received the first three 505 aircraft.
-
Elbit awarded contracts to refit Romanian helicopters, jet trainers
Elbit will supply onboard mission equipment and payloads for Romania's IAR 330 Puma helicopter fleets, as well as new avionics to upgrade the country's IAR 99 trainer jets.
-
Taiwan expands its UAV inventory to meet future threats
Taiwan is busy developing new types of UAVs to equip its armed forces.