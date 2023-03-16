Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days

Poland will hand over four MiG-29 air superiority fighters to Ukraine in ‘full working order', President Andrzej Duda said on 16 March during a press briefing.

He added that the rest of the country’s MiG-29s are being serviced and will be available to Ukraine in the future.

Duda said the Polish Air Force would replace the jets it gives to Kyiv with KAI-made FA-50 jets and Lockheed Martin F-35s.

‘Our security will not suffer,’ said government spokesman Piotr Muller. ‘We will keep the Russian front from our borders at all times.’

This will mark Poland as the first NATO member