Russian invasion of Ukraine puts a rocket under German defence spending

A German TPz Fuchs armoured personnel carrier 'swimming' the river wesser. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a sea-change in Germany’s approach to defence spending.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 27 February announced a turning point for his country's defence and security policy due to ‘Putin’s war’ on Ukraine.

In a watershed moment, Scholz revealed a one-off €100 billion ($111.69 billion) investment in defence equipment for 2022 and a permanent shift to spending at least 2% of German GDP on defence.

Scholz made the extraordinary announcements during a special session of the Bundestag, arguing that Germany needed to invest more ‘in the security of our country to protect our freedom and democracy’.

He added that Berlin would stand ‘unconditionally’ by its NATO collective defence obligation, paving the way for more international deployments as part of the alliance.

Scholz added: ‘We will now – year after year – invest more than 2% of our gross domestic product in our defence. The goal is to ensure powerful, cutting-edge, progressive Federal Armed Forces that can be relied upon to protect us.’

According to the IISS, Germany is currently the world’s seventh and Europe’s third-biggest defence spender, with a budget of $56.1 billion in 2021.

Increasing defence spending to two per cent of GDP – as NATO recommends – would make the country the largest defence spender in Europe. However, memories of the traumatic 20th century made the Berlin authorities reluctant to commit to the NATO target or deploy troops to conflict zones abroad.

According to NATO figures, Berlin currently spends 1.53% of GDP on defence. Using current spending as a guide, increasing 2% would see the German budget sit at around $73 billion.

The extraordinary $111.69 billion investment, nearly double Germany’s 2021 annual expenditure, will be used to fund investments in equipment, technology, weaponry and personnel.

Marcin Zaborowski, policy director of the Future of Security Programme at Bratislava-based think tank GLOBSEC, told Shephard: ‘Adopting [the] 2% goal by Berlin represents a sea-change in German defence policy. Germany has been EU’s laggard in defence policy and it has too long believed that Europe didn’t have strategic threats.

‘The war in Ukraine makes it absolutely clear that Europe must be able to defend itself. Given that Germany’s GDP is the largest in Europe, its 2% will go a long way in providing Europe with adequate defences.’

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany needed a ‘well-equipped and strong’ armed forces, adding this has become clear because of ‘Putin’s horrendous attack on Ukraine’.

Zaborowski told Shephard: ‘Germany urgently needs to invest in missile defence, [and its] air force and land force, including new battle tanks.

‘It is equally important that Germany seems committed to free itself from the dependence on Russian energy by investing in LNG [liquefied natural gas] terminals and renewables.’

Scholz referred in his 27 February speech to several critical defence programmes, such as the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) sixth-generation fighter jet project.

He added that Germany was making progress on purchasing armed Heron UASs from Israel — another move that was highly contentious before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but is now likely to generate less political controversy.

Finally, Scholz mentioned the potential of the Lockheed Martin F-35 to replace the Tornado’s nuclear weapon-carrying capability.

The F-35 was controversially dropped from Tornado replacement options in 2019, with Germany later reportedly settling on a mix of F/A-18E/F and 15 E/A-18G in 2020.

Soon after news emerged of the first Russian attacks on Ukraine on 24 February, Lt Gen Alfons Mais, head of the German Army, issued a personal statement on social media to lament the ‘extremely limited’ options then available to policymakers.

Referring to the invasion of Ukraine, Mais said: ‘We all saw it coming and were unable to penetrate with our arguments to draw and implement the conclusions of the annexation of Crimea.’

Mais added: ‘When, if not now, is the time to leave the Afghanistan mission behind us structurally and materially and to reposition ourselves? Otherwise we will not be able to implement our constitutional mandate and our alliance obligations with any prospect of success.’