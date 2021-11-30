Germany tests upgraded Marders

The German Armed Forces have been making progress with the modernisation of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) fleet and are running tests involving a single prototype of the 1A3 version with a full conversation kit and one 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.

An official at the German Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (PIZ AIN) told Shephard that Germany intends to modernise 291 Marder 1 vehicles in all variants.

The PIZ AIN source added that the trials will soon be completed, and the development phase of this project is almost over with only the engine and drivetrain pending.

The delivery …