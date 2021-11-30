To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Germany tests upgraded Marders

30th November 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Germany intends to modernise 291 Marders 1 in all variants. (Photo: German Armed Forces)

German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1 A3 version featuring a full conversation kit and one IFV MARDER 1 A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.

The German Armed Forces have been making progress with the modernisation of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) fleet and are running tests involving a single prototype of the 1A3 version with a full conversation kit and one 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.

An official at the German Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (PIZ AIN) told Shephard that Germany intends to modernise 291 Marder 1 vehicles in all variants.

The PIZ AIN source added that the trials will soon be completed, and the development phase of this project is almost over with only the engine and drivetrain pending.

The delivery …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users