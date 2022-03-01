Russian tactics in Ukraine reflect need for GBAD

Russian precision strikes initially focused on defence infrastructure but population centres in Ukraine are not been immune from the effects of the invasion. (Photo: Andriy Dubchack/Donbass Frontier)

What should NATO planners take as initial lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war?

The opening phases of the Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrated the need for layered ground-based air defences that are capable of protecting critical national defence infrastructure.

The initial attack included the widespread use of cruise and short-range ballistic missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Russian state-run media reported that Ukrainian airfields and air defences were targeted on the first day.

Russia claims to have destroyed 14 Ukrainian airfields, 19 C2 stations, 24 anti-aircraft systems including S-300s and 48 radar stations.

Most claims from Russia lack independent verification but it is clear that an extensive effort has been made, although not entirely successfully as part of the Ukrainian air defence network seems to be still active and Russia has failed to gain full airspace control with Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 UAVs still able to conduct strikes.

Russian tactics have now shifted towards launching unguided air-delivered munitions, with civilian deaths rising sharply as a result. The fighting nonetheless represents Russia’s ambitions as far as targeting critical defence infrastructure is concerned.

The 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missile has been prominent within the Russian strikes and used to target runways, warehouses and C2 nodes. This was combined with ambitious, albeit unimaginative, attempts to seize key infrastructure using heliborne assault groups. The battle for Hostomel Airport, 40km northwest of Kiev, is evidence of this.

All of this points towards a critical aspect of modern warfare that NATO states must seek to address: ground-based air defence (GBAD). It is apparent that Russia has the ability to conduct relatively advanced precision strikes against critical defence infrastructure and combine these with rotary-wing operations. This necessitates a layered air defence capable of resisting the plethora of threats that Russia can pose.

In a conflict with NATO, Russia would seek to create friction within the alliance by raising the costs to those allies seen to be less committed. This might include precision strikes as seen in Ukraine, or attempts to frustrate the alliance’s ability to deploy forward forces by seizing key positions with rotary-wing aviation, such as the initial attempt against Hostomel Airport.

If NATO is to deter Russia from further aggression, it is imperative that it attends to a layered and complex air defence network capable of providing greater persistence than the repeated generation of air superiority sorties. This will also require an effective and aggressive counter-strike campaign that can target all aspects of Russia’s reconnaissance-strike contours, from the sensors to the shooters.

There are attempts to address this issue within the alliance but industry has a role to play in addressing certain critical requirements: the interoperability of systems, for example, must be addressed to allow data from any radar to provide targeting solutions to any launcher. Without this kind of capability — which will probably require cooperation within industry — NATO will not be able to make its technological sophistication adequately account for its lack of mass.