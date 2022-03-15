﻿﻿Project Convergence branches out to include US allies

US Army Futures Command (AFC) recently ran a risk-reduction event at Fort Bliss as a key step in adding multinational partners to modernisation experiments carried out under Project Convergence.

During three weeks in February, network experts from AFC’s Joint Modernization Command and Network Cross-Functional Team worked to create a Mission Partner Environment to allow international allies onto a common network for experiments in Project Convergence.

Project Convergence is the Army’s main effort towards the development of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) across the US armed forces.

The Army is now focused on integrating joint and multinational partners into the Project Convergence network by designing the architecture, standards, policies and risk reduction plan for participants and technologies.

Project Convergence uses current and near-future technologies in an effort to establish machine-to-machine connections and decision tools that will result in a unified common operating picture and requisite networks for all-domain information and decision superiority.

The first iteration of this effort occurred in 2020, focusing primarily on the role of the US Army in the joint concept. It evaluated different sensors and systems including unmanned capabilities.