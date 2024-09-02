RTX’s unauthorised exports result in $200 million fine
The US Department of State (DoS) announced a US$200 million settlement with RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney) on 30 August due to the company’s 750 violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).
Identified from 2017 to 2023, the transgressions involve providing classified products or data to several countries including China. The issues also consisted of failing to establish proper jurisdiction and classification, and unapproved supply of defence articles by employees.
Misclassifying technical information resulted in the provision to Chinese companies of data related to an aluminium display
More from Defence Notes
-
UK Strategic Defence Review asks public for views on future defence directions
Currently serving military personnel, veterans, industry and academia have been invited to submit evidence to shape the UK’s future defence postures and spending.
-
Defence business booms and order books build on the back of Russia–Ukraine war
The half yearly and second quarter results of defence companies show mostly substantial increases in order books and sales, as supplying Ukraine, buying new equipment and replenishing stocks boosts contracts.
-
UK begins latest round of negotiations on defence exports to Ukraine
Ministers from both country’s governments have met to ease the procurement pathway following the signing of a new treaty by both parties.
-
US Senate plans to booster FY2025 acquisitions with an extra $10 billion despite budget cuts to major programmes
While lawmakers intend to provide additional resources for procurement for all US branches, they have reduced the budget for main programmes such as F-35, MQ-25, PIM and AMPV.
-
World Defense Show aims to expand global reach and innovation
The Saudi Arabia defence industry showcase will return in 2026 with promises of more innovation and technologies from around the world.
-
Irish defence review highlights importance of Capability Development Unit and looks to new threats
Ireland has a small defence force in terms of personnel, equipment and budget relative to international averages but is plotting a way to change this and a recent annual review analyses that progress.