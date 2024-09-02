RTX’s unauthorised exports result in $200 million fine

The US Department of State (DoS) announced a US$200 million settlement with RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney) on 30 August due to the company’s 750 violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Identified from 2017 to 2023, the transgressions involve providing classified products or data to several countries including China. The issues also consisted of failing to establish proper jurisdiction and classification, and unapproved supply of defence articles by employees.

Misclassifying technical information resulted in the provision to Chinese companies of data related to an aluminium display