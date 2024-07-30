To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon to mentor companies on development of AI programmes

30th July 2024 - 16:16 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Development of part trainers for LCS occurred under a previous mentoring effort. (Photo: US Navy)

The contract will be performed under a mentoring programme designed to help small businesses expand their footprint in the defence industrial base which has, over the past five years, helped more than 190 small businesses.

Raytheon will mentor Anacapa Micro Products and Nara Logics to support the development of operational artificial intelligence (AI) for DoD platforms and programmes. The two individual three-year contracts were awarded by the US Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs.

It will be conducted under the Department of Navy Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) designed to enhance  the capabilities of disadvantaged small businesses (Protégés) so they can successfully compete for prime contracts and subcontracts by partnering with large companies (Mentors).

NAVAIR and the Office of Naval Research will jointly sponsor Raytheon to provide mentorship for operational AI on system design, software architecture, systems integration, IT security constraints and authority-to-operate requirements in a collaborative environment.

The collaboration has been part of the DoD's MPP which was established in 1990 and in which Raytheon has been an active participant of the programme since 1991.

Together, the team of Raytheon, Anacapa and Nara Logics will work to accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous capabilities to enhance the decision-making effectiveness of service personnel.

A previous example of the Mentor-Protégé programme was the establishment of Xebec joint venture which delivered Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Bridge Part-Task Trainers (BPTTs) to the US Navy.

