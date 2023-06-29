Rheinmetall's Mobile Smart Factory offers on-the-move parts production
Rheinmetall showcased the new mission support concept at a European Defence Agency (EDA) event.
The Mobile Smart Factory, or MSF, offers metal 3D printing and post-processing capabilities and is integrated into Rheinmetall's IRIS (Integrated Rheinmetall Information System) digital ecosystem.
The solution consists of two 20ft shipping containers – one as an office and the other as a production facility.
A polymer printer and a handheld scanner for quality control, among other equipment, feature in the office container.
The production container is equipped with a Metrom P7000, a six-axis hybrid machine.
The production container can produce components with a maximum size of 700 mm in diameter and 450 mm in height.
