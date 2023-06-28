EDA begins study into adaptive materials for armoured vehicle camouflage
To overcome current and future threats, six member states of the European Defence Agency (EDA) are investing in the development of advanced materials to better conceal combat vehicles on the battlefield.
Named Advanced Solutions for Camouflage of Land Systems using Smart and Adaptive Materials (ASCALS), the effort is a cross-Capability and Technology Group (CapTech) project and aims at finding new solutions and application processes for active and adaptive camouflage without affecting weight and mobility of ground vehicles.
Its first phase will run for the next 18 months with a €1.3 million budget and will involve Greece (lead nation), Luxembourg, the Netherlands,
