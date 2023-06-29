US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme
The US Army announced on 26 June the award of two firm-fixed-price contracts to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles for the detailed design and prototype build and testing phases of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, now redesignated as the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.
The total value for both awards is nearly $1.6 billion and will cover activities and tests to mature the OMFV/XM30 designs. During the next stages of the Bradley replacement effort, the suppliers will deliver up to 11 prototype vehicles, two ballistic hulls and turrets, armour coupons and digital engineering data.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV
At Modern Day Marine, drone-maker UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to equip the V-200 rotary-UAS with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).
-
Uvision sees loitering munition market blooming and diverging at Paris Air Show
At the Paris Air Show, Israeli loitering munition manufacture Uvision said it saw the market for the systems blooming but also diverging into different sets of requirements.
-
Paris Air Show: BlueBird debuts SpyX loitering munition
At Paris Air Show on 19 June, BlueBird Aero Systems debuted a new loitering munition, the SpyX, with a 50km operational range.
-
IAI deepens Indian ties with Elcom to support UAV fleets
A new MoU on drone MRO and upgrades follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom.
-
UK universities aided Iranian drone programmes, report claims
According to media reports, researchers at universities aided the development of Iranian drones.
-
Leonardo showcases new AWHero developments at SeaFuture 2023
At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Italy, Leonardo showcased new AWHero rotary-wing UAS (RWUAS) developments, touting its maritime operations capabilities.