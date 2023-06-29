To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme

29th June 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

American Rheinmetall's OMFV design. (Photo: American Rheinmetall Vehicles)

The detailed design and prototype build and testing phases will involve the delivery of up to 11 prototype vehicles.

The US Army announced on 26 June the award of two firm-fixed-price contracts to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles for the detailed design and prototype build and testing phases of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, now redesignated as the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.

The total value for both awards is nearly $1.6 billion and will cover activities and tests to mature the OMFV/XM30 designs. During the next stages of the Bradley replacement effort, the suppliers will deliver up to 11 prototype vehicles, two ballistic hulls and turrets, armour coupons and digital engineering data.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us