US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme

The US Army announced on 26 June the award of two firm-fixed-price contracts to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles for the detailed design and prototype build and testing phases of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, now redesignated as the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.

The total value for both awards is nearly $1.6 billion and will cover activities and tests to mature the OMFV/XM30 designs. During the next stages of the Bradley replacement effort, the suppliers will deliver up to 11 prototype vehicles, two ballistic hulls and turrets, armour coupons and digital engineering data.