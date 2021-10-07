AUSA 2021: Rafael to showcase BNET NANO SDR

AUSA 2021: Smart Shooter receives new USMC contract
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.
Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has unveiled BNET NANO, the newest member of its BNET software-defined radio family.
The new palm-sized SDR shares the technological features of the BNET family, including scalability, multi-channel reception and spectrum superiority. Additional elements include Rafael’s Multi-Channel Reception (MCR) technology, expanded network capacity in terms of data rates and number of users, low delay, and support for 'flat' networks with hundreds of members.
BNET NANO cognitively manages spectrum resources, providing seamless force merge with minimal planning and efficient spectrum usage. The radio is also able to work in GPS-denied areas, to sense and avoid spectrum interference and operates as an LPI/LPD device in dense environments.
MCR allows operation of several voice groups, data streams and video on a single device.
BNET NANO will be on display at AUSA 2021 in Washington DC.
Following a long process of development, acquisition and trials the US Army is proceeding with full-rate production of its new two-channel software-defined radios that will fully integrate frontline units into the Integrated Tactical Network.
China and Russia are leading the way in terms of fielding hypersonic missiles.
Avon Protection Ceradyne and Gentex are bidding to provide the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection Systems. The two manufacturers will compete for each order in an $87 million firm-fixed-price contract.
Work on the latest M270A2 contract is due for completion in March 2025.
As the US Army drives its new programmes for long-range precision fires weapons forward, two of them are expected to come to fruition in the next couple of years.