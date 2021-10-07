AUSA 2021: Rafael to showcase BNET NANO SDR

BNET NANO allows operations of multiple voice groups from a single device. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defence Systems)

The newest member of the BNET radio family is equipped with Rafael’s MCR technology.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has unveiled BNET NANO, the newest member of its BNET software-defined radio family.

The new palm-sized SDR shares the technological features of the BNET family, including scalability, multi-channel reception and spectrum superiority. Additional elements include Rafael’s Multi-Channel Reception (MCR) technology, expanded network capacity in terms of data rates and number of users, low delay, and support for 'flat' networks with hundreds of members.

BNET NANO cognitively manages spectrum resources, providing seamless force merge with minimal planning and efficient spectrum usage. The radio is also able to work in GPS-denied areas, to sense and avoid spectrum interference and operates as an LPI/LPD device in dense environments.

MCR allows operation of several voice groups, data streams and video on a single device.

BNET NANO will be on display at AUSA 2021 in Washington DC.