Afghanistan descends into chaos after Western forces withdraw

Afghanistan is plunging into turbulence as Taliban units sweep across whole districts, capturing key towns across the country. This Taliban resurgence leaves the country teetering on the edge of anarchy.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) have been overwhelmed since the Taliban launched its offensive in May. The campaign started gradually, picking up momentum from June onwards.

The spectre of Afghanistan returning to pre-2001 days, when the Taliban ruled with an iron fist, is now not inconceivable.

The Taliban’s success was precipitated by President Joe Biden’s announcement on 14 April that he was withdrawing 8,600 ...