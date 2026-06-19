Eurosatory 2026: Locally produced loitering munition destined for UAE Navy, says MBDA

On Thursday 18 June at Eurosatory 2026, MBDA and Fly-R publicly announced the signing of a contract to ensure the rapid development, qualification and preparation for mass production of a diamond-shaped loitering munition in the UAE. The newly established local entity in the UAE will conduct the work in the Middle Eastern country, leveraging the local supply chain to produce the platform.

Speaking to Shephard at the MBDA chalet, Hugo Coqueret, MBDA’s business development manager for battlefield, confirmed that the system’s end customer would be the UAE Navy.

The news from Paris follows announcements from the Dubai Airshow 2025, where MBDA and the Tawazun Council for