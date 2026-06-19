Eurosatory 2026: Locally produced loitering munition destined for UAE Navy, says MBDA
On Thursday 18 June at Eurosatory 2026, MBDA and Fly-R publicly announced the signing of a contract to ensure the rapid development, qualification and preparation for mass production of a diamond-shaped loitering munition in the UAE. The newly established local entity in the UAE will conduct the work in the Middle Eastern country, leveraging the local supply chain to produce the platform.
Speaking to Shephard at the MBDA chalet, Hugo Coqueret, MBDA’s business development manager for battlefield, confirmed that the system’s end customer would be the UAE Navy.
The news from Paris follows announcements from the Dubai Airshow 2025, where MBDA and the Tawazun Council for
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Eurosatory 2026: IDV expands with new Viking and CL2X UGV
At Eurosatory 2026, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) are front and centre of IDV’s display, with a new variant of the Viking and the new CL2X on show.
-
Eurosatory 2026: L3Harris prepares ground for future Polish AEW&C replacement
L3Harris is positioning its AERIS X aircraft and a planned Polish industrial partnership as it anticipates a competition to replace Poland’s Saab 340 fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2026: France presses ahead with A400M ISR fleet upgrades
Airbus Defence and Space and OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation) signed a contract at Eurosatory to develop new capabilities for the French Air Force’s A400M aircraft.
-
Eurosatory 2026: LVRM reveals latest armoured vehicles to support Italian Army modernisation
The new platforms being shown by Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles offer reduced crew needs and upgraded firepower options to meet Italy's future heavy land forces requirements.
-
Why is the US Air Force refuelling tanker fleet under scrutiny?
In a recent report, the GAO warns that delays, availability issues and operational pressure could create gaps in the USAF refuelling inventory while the branch transitions to the KC-46 Pegasus.