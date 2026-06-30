UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for the country’s naval forces?
On 30 June 2026, the highly anticipated Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which has been marred with delays and departmental reshuffles including a last-minute change in the defence department leadership, was delivered.
The headline figure covers almost £300 billion (US$397.11 billion) in funding to be allocated to the UK military over the next four years, which includes £15 billion of additional investment on top of last year’s spending review. This will boost the UK’s defence spending to 2.7% of GDP, with the government claiming that it is on track to hit NATO’s 3.5% target for defence spending by 2035.
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