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UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for the country’s naval forces?

30th June 2026 - 16:16 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

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The Type 45 Daring-class is a class of six guided-missile destroyers built to provide anti-air warfare. (Photo: Royal Navy)

Investment in nuclear submarines, autonomous systems and stronger defensive capabilities for existing vessels show a clear strategic shift in Royal Navy priorities.

On 30 June 2026, the highly anticipated Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which has been marred with delays and departmental reshuffles including a last-minute change in the defence department leadership, was delivered. 

The headline figure covers almost £300 billion (US$397.11 billion) in funding to be allocated to the UK military over the next four years, which includes £15 billion of additional investment on top of last year’s spending review. This will boost the UK’s defence spending to 2.7% of GDP, with the government claiming that it is on track to hit NATO’s 3.5% target for defence spending by 2035.

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Eleanor Harvey

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Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

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