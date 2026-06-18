Eurosatory 2026: IDV expands with new Viking and CL2X UGV

At Eurosatory 2026, IDV formally unveiled an upgraded variant of its Viking UGV. Offering reworked and improved sensors and the latest generation of computing power, this new version is intended to deliver enhanced capabilities over its predecessor.

IDV has taken an iterative approach to the Viking’s development over the last 10 years, incrementally incorporating feedback from user militaries, which include the US, UK, Italy and Norway. This newest iteration is the culmination of that work, which IDV UK believes offers a superior capability over older models and competing platforms.

One of the standout features of the platform is a new