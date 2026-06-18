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Eurosatory 2026: IDV expands with new Viking and CL2X UGV

18th June 2026 - 14:27 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Paris, France

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The new Viking configurations and CL2X on display at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: IDV)

At Eurosatory 2026, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) are front and centre of IDV’s display, with a new variant of the Viking and the new CL2X on show.

At Eurosatory 2026, IDV formally unveiled an upgraded variant of its Viking UGV. Offering reworked and improved sensors and the latest generation of computing power, this new version is intended to deliver enhanced capabilities over its predecessor.

IDV has taken an iterative approach to the Viking’s development over the last 10 years, incrementally incorporating feedback from user militaries, which include the US, UK, Italy and Norway. This newest iteration is the culmination of that work, which IDV UK believes offers a superior capability over older models and competing platforms.

One of the standout features of the platform is a new

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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