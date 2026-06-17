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Eurosatory 2026: L3Harris prepares ground for future Polish AEW&C replacement

17th June 2026 - 11:45 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Paris, France

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L3Harris’ AERIS X AEW&C was pitched as a contender for Poland’s future airborne early warning capability. (Photo: L3Harris)

L3Harris is positioning its AERIS X aircraft and a planned Polish industrial partnership as it anticipates a competition to replace Poland’s Saab 340 fleet.

L3Harris used Eurosatory 2026 to set out its pitch for a future Polish airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) requirement, pairing with its AERIS X mission system.

Speaking to Shephard at the Villepinte show, Tiziana Cotugno, VP and corporate executive for Europe at L3Harris, and Amir Emami, who leads international business development for the company’s space and mission systems segment, outlined the rationale behind the offer.

The Polish Air Force operates a small fleet of Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft, acquired second-hand, which is approaching the end of its operational life. Cotugno said the company could not disclose when a

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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