Eurosatory 2026: L3Harris prepares ground for future Polish AEW&C replacement
L3Harris used Eurosatory 2026 to set out its pitch for a future Polish airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) requirement, pairing with its AERIS X mission system.
Speaking to Shephard at the Villepinte show, Tiziana Cotugno, VP and corporate executive for Europe at L3Harris, and Amir Emami, who leads international business development for the company’s space and mission systems segment, outlined the rationale behind the offer.
The Polish Air Force operates a small fleet of Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft, acquired second-hand, which is approaching the end of its operational life. Cotugno said the company could not disclose when a
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Eurosatory 2026: LVRM reveals latest armoured vehicles to support Italian Army modernisation
The new platforms being shown by Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles offer reduced crew needs and upgraded firepower options to meet Italy's future heavy land forces requirements.
-
Why is the US Air Force refuelling tanker fleet under scrutiny?
In a recent report, the GAO warns that delays, availability issues and operational pressure could create gaps in the USAF refuelling inventory while the branch transitions to the KC-46 Pegasus.
-
Eurosatory 2026: French SCORPION programme rolls on and shows export potential
The SCORPION programme will replace the French Army’s legacy medium and light vehicles and see the overhaul of the Leclerc main battle tank.
-
Delays, departures and drama cloud UK defence programmes ahead of absent DIP
The UK defence secretary’s departure suggests that the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan is unlikely to meet the funding demands of the armed forces, with consequences for procurement and the UK’s standing at a NATO summit weeks away.
-
India’s AMCA fifth-gen fighter roadmap firms up with private sector push
As a major shortfall in Indian fighter jet capability looms, New Delhi is looking to spread risk and accelerate delivery of its fifth-generation combat aircraft.