European defence projects compete for future PESCO funding
In May the Council of the European Union will select the fifth wave of projects under the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) umbrella. The new efforts will focus on climate change, hybrid threats, cyber, artificial intelligence and space as well as energy and maritime security, among other areas.
The goal is to launch strategically relevant initiatives that will deliver critical capabilities and improve interoperability of European armies. The projects will be in line with the EU's Capability Development Priorities and the guidelines agreed upon in the Strategic Compass.
The new efforts will also reflect lessons learned so far from the conflict
