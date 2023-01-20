To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine left waiting for German consent to Leopard tank deliveries

20th January 2023 - 19:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Poland intends to supply Kyiv with a company of Leopard 2A4s. (Photo: Polish MND)

The newly appointed German Minister of Defence was unable to provide details on whether the country would approve the donation of Polish Leopard 2A4s to Kyiv or when this decision would be taken.

In need of heavy armour for combat operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to wait longer to know if the country will receive Leopard 2A4 tanks from Poland as German approval for the transfer is still pending.

During a meeting with Western allies on 20 January, the newly appointed German Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, could not provide any details on whether the country would approve the donation or when this decision would be taken.

The donation of a company of Polish Leopards was announced on 11 January by the Ukrainian MoD. Armoured vehicles expert Christopher F Foss stressed that the tanks

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us