Ukraine left waiting for German consent to Leopard tank deliveries

In need of heavy armour for combat operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to wait longer to know if the country will receive Leopard 2A4 tanks from Poland as German approval for the transfer is still pending.

During a meeting with Western allies on 20 January, the newly appointed German Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, could not provide any details on whether the country would approve the donation or when this decision would be taken.

The donation of a company of Polish Leopards was announced on 11 January by the Ukrainian MoD. Armoured vehicles expert Christopher F Foss stressed that the tanks