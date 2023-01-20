Ukraine left waiting for German consent to Leopard tank deliveries
In need of heavy armour for combat operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to wait longer to know if the country will receive Leopard 2A4 tanks from Poland as German approval for the transfer is still pending.
During a meeting with Western allies on 20 January, the newly appointed German Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, could not provide any details on whether the country would approve the donation or when this decision would be taken.
The donation of a company of Polish Leopards was announced on 11 January by the Ukrainian MoD. Armoured vehicles expert Christopher F Foss stressed that the tanks
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Indian companies vie for army’s submachine gun tender
Indian companies, most with tie-ups with foreign OEMs, are hoping to win a sizeable tender for 9mm submachine guns.
-
Airbus joins UK efforts to defend against hypersonic threats
Airbus will bring space sector and ISR experience to the UK MoD's centre of excellence for ballistic and hypersonic missile defence.
-
US Army orders over 400 Oshkosh tactical vehicles
The US Army has now ordered more than 1,400 FMTV A2 vehicles since the original contract award in 2018.
-
India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions
Procurement of helicopter-launched antitank guided missiles, as well as man-portable air defence missiles, are approved for the Indian Army.