Autonomous mine countermeasure system makes for PESCO debut at REPMUS

The Belgian-led Maritime Autonomous Systems for Mine Counter Measures (MAS MCM) project has become the first PESCO project to participate in the major REPMUS 22 exercise.

MAS MCM aims to deliver a mix of semi-autonomous, surface, underwater and aerial technologies for mine countermeasure missions.

Kicked off in 2018, the project has concluded its first requirement harmonisation phase, finalising the common staff targets and requirements that specify the capabilities of the countermeasure toolbox.

During REPMUS in September, a MAS MCM team undertook scenarios with the help of NATO’s Ostend-based mine warfare centre of excellence.

One scenario looked at contributions to an