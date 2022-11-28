To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Autonomous mine countermeasure system makes for PESCO debut at REPMUS

28th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

An underwater detonation conducted by Norwegian, Belgian and US Forces during BALTOPS. (Photo: USN)

PESCO said the project would take lessons learned from trials during REPMUS and look to build closer cooperation with industry for further testing of new technologies.

The Belgian-led Maritime Autonomous Systems for Mine Counter Measures (MAS MCM) project has become the first PESCO project to participate in the major REPMUS 22 exercise.

MAS MCM aims to deliver a mix of semi-autonomous, surface, underwater and aerial technologies for mine countermeasure missions.

Kicked off in 2018, the project has concluded its first requirement harmonisation phase, finalising the common staff targets and requirements that specify the capabilities of the countermeasure toolbox.

During REPMUS in September, a MAS MCM team undertook scenarios with the help of NATO’s Ostend-based mine warfare centre of excellence.

One scenario looked at contributions to an

