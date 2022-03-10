To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MPs support UK defence spending increase and reversal of cuts

10th March 2022 - 09:03 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Royal Welsh soldiers dismount from their Warrior vehicles during Exercise Gothic Dragon. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There is growing consensus among UK MPs that defence spending should increase following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

On 6 March, Sky News reported that the UK could increase its defence spending in light of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Several European countries have signalled their intention to raise defence spending recently, including Germany, which announced a historic shift to spend more than 2% of GDP on defence and plans for a €100bn ($111.69 billion) fund in 2022.

Germany’s decision to increase its budget would make it the largest defence spender in Europe unless the UK decides to follow suit with an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us