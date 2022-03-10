MPs support UK defence spending increase and reversal of cuts

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
There is growing consensus among UK MPs that defence spending should increase following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.
On 6 March, Sky News reported that the UK could increase its defence spending in light of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
Several European countries have signalled their intention to raise defence spending recently, including Germany, which announced a historic shift to spend more than 2% of GDP on defence and plans for a €100bn ($111.69 billion) fund in 2022.
Germany’s decision to increase its budget would make it the largest defence spender in Europe unless the UK decides to follow suit with an
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.
Production is scheduled to begin in June 2022 of customisable landing pad for VTOL UAVs.