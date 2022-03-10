MPs support UK defence spending increase and reversal of cuts

There is growing consensus among UK MPs that defence spending should increase following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

On 6 March, Sky News reported that the UK could increase its defence spending in light of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Several European countries have signalled their intention to raise defence spending recently, including Germany, which announced a historic shift to spend more than 2% of GDP on defence and plans for a €100bn ($111.69 billion) fund in 2022.

Germany’s decision to increase its budget would make it the largest defence spender in Europe unless the UK decides to follow suit with an