Denmark signals defence funding boost

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
Denmark is the latest European NATO member state to announce that it intends to increase military spending as a percentage of GDP and abolish its opt-out from EU defence mechanisms, in response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
However, the government’s plan to maintain a 2% benchmark until 2033 must be approved by a referendum that will be held on 1 June.
In 2021, the Danish defence budget of DKK36.3 billion ($5.31 billion) equated to 1.47% of GDP. The new plan would see an extra DKK18 billion per year spent on defence, plus an extra DKK7 billion for other investment in the Danish Armed Forces.
Today, Denmark cannot vote on any EU defence policy decisions though it has a say in broader European defence policy discussions. The country cannot fund EU military operations or provide troops or resources to any EU presence in a conflict zone.
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.