MBDA opens missile engineering centre in Abu Dhabi to develop smart weapons
MBDA has officially inaugurated a missile engineering centre in the UAE, with the aim of strengthening the long-term partnership between the company and the emirates and establish a foundation for joint development of missile systems.
According to a company release, this cooperation has the ultimate objective of offering missile systems at the right level of performance while leveraging and reinforcing the sovereign capabilities of the UAE defence industry through significant local content.
The centre is the first of its kind for the company outside Europe and is staffed by a joint team of engineers from Tawazun Technology Innovation and MBDA, working on next-generation smart weapons.
MBDA CEO Eric Béranger commented: 'This unique cooperation is the very symbol of what we aim to achieve with our partner Tawazun Council in the UAE, projecting ourselves in the long term to make our collaboration a win-win and a symbol of our involvement in the region.'
