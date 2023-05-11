MBDA nets new contract for Saudi CAMM missiles
The lion's share of work under the contract, part of a broader Saudi Arabian Foreign Military Sale (FMS) agreement for four ships, will be carried out at the European missile maker's UK location in Stevenage.
According to a US DoD contract notice, work under the contract will be completed by January 2027.
Lockheed Martin is prime contractor for the four-ship programme to build MMSCs for Saudi Arabia.
The ships are a variant of Lockheed Martin's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and are being built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
The new Saudi ships feature a swathe of European-sourced systems, including Hensoldt
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.
-
SOF Week 2023: JFD ready to hand over first Shadow Seal tactical diving vehicle
JFD's first production Shadow Seal semi-submersible tactical diving vehicle is due to be handed over to US partner Blue Tide Marine as the company seeks to demonstrate it to potential customers in the Americas.