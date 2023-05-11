To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MBDA nets new contract for Saudi CAMM missiles

11th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A model of the future Saudi MMSC shown at Euronaval. (Photo: author)

The US Navy has awarded MBDA a $19.6 million contract modification to produce Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMM) to equip Saudi Arabia's future Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.

The lion's share of work under the contract, part of a broader Saudi Arabian Foreign Military Sale (FMS) agreement for four ships, will be carried out at the European missile maker's UK location in Stevenage.

According to a US DoD contract notice, work under the contract will be completed by January 2027.

Lockheed Martin is prime contractor for the four-ship programme to build MMSCs for Saudi Arabia.

The ships are a variant of Lockheed Martin's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and are being built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The new Saudi ships feature a swathe of European-sourced systems, including Hensoldt

