MBDA nets new contract for Saudi CAMM missiles

The lion's share of work under the contract, part of a broader Saudi Arabian Foreign Military Sale (FMS) agreement for four ships, will be carried out at the European missile maker's UK location in Stevenage.

According to a US DoD contract notice, work under the contract will be completed by January 2027.

Lockheed Martin is prime contractor for the four-ship programme to build MMSCs for Saudi Arabia.

The ships are a variant of Lockheed Martin's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and are being built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The new Saudi ships feature a swathe of European-sourced systems, including Hensoldt